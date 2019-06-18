Picture of the Day: Smokin’ Stearman takeoff

Hayman Tam submitted the following photo and note: “Vicky Benzing has the smoke on as she takes off to perform at the Hiller Aviation Museum’s Biggest Little Air Show. Vicky was the only full scale participant flying in the show.”

