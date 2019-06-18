Video: The Paris Air Show

For the first time ever, General Aviation News has a reporter and photographer at the Paris Air Show, Frederick A. Johnsen. Here’s Fred’s video wrapping up the first day of the show.
See more of Fred’s videos at his Airailimages YouTube Channel.
