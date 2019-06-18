ASA has published a new book, “We Have a No Crash Policy!“

In the new book, author Adam L. Alpert explains the technology and human factors in flying from the pilot’s point of view, in an understandable, humorous way, according to ASA officials.

“Through engaging stories about flight, readers will learn how interpersonal skills can be tested in the course of attempting hard things, and how a good outcome often depends on the right combination of passion, desire, and skill,” official say.

The softcover book includes watercolor illustrations and photographs throughout. It’s priced at $19.95. An eBook version is priced at $14.95.