FAA approves installation of Aspen Evolution E5 without panel-mounted GPS

Aspen Avionics has received FAA approval to install its E5 Electronic Flight Instrument (EFI) into aircraft without a panel mount GPS.

The Evolution E5 EFI is approved for IFR flight when installed with a panel mounted IFR GPS. When installed without a panel mount GPS, the E5 EFI is approved for VFR flight only, according to company officials.

The E5 is the only flight display in Aspen’s product line approved with this installation configuration, company officials said, adding this opens the door to aircraft owners and flight schools with aircraft equipped with dual or single NAV/COMs that want to update their existing steam gauges to glass at an affordable price.

“Starting at only $4,995, the Evolution E5 offers an easy and economic path for aircraft owners to remove outdated and high-maintenance vacuum systems and air-driven gyros,” said Scott Smith, director of sales. “Additionally, owners will have the opportunity to streamline their panel with Aspen’s patented retrofit display technology which substantially lowers installation costs.”

Aspen Avionics’ Evolution E5 EFI is also upgradable to a full TSO’d MAX display. This demonstrates the company’s commitment to developing an avionics platform that can grow with a pilot’s needs, company officials said.

“Aspen’s unique approach to designing and engineering new products for the general aviation community gives our current customer base a path to cost-effectively upgrade to the latest Aspen displays without investing in a new cockpit installation,” officials said in a prepared release.