Growth leads to new completion center for CubCrafters

YAKIMA, Washington — CubCrafters has opened a new Customer Completion Center at McAllister Field (KYKM).

The new center is designed to accommodate growing demand for the company’s line of Light Sport, Experimental, and FAA Certified backcountry aircraft, according to officials.

With plans to manufacture more than 100 new airframes in 2019, the company has continued to ramp up production, officials said. The new facility provides the additional space and personnel needed to expand final assembly and pre-delivery operations across all product lines, they add.

CubCrafters’ new completion center at KYKM.

“Our new Customer Completion Center adds over 11,000 square feet of operational space, but the real focus here is not just manufacturing more airplanes, this new building is dedicated to producing better airplanes,” said Patrick Horgan, CubCrafters’ president. ”We’re making an investment to make sure the airplanes that we deliver to our customers meet the highest possible safety, quality, and fit & finish standards.”

Located on the south ramp at KYKM, the new facility is already up and running. It has enough hangar floor space to accommodate eight to 10 aircraft, multiple offices for technical and customer support staff, and customer friendly spaces for the CubCrafters FX builder assist program, according to company officials.

The company has released a short video about the new Customer Completion Center.