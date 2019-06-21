First mechanics class graduates from Pipistrel Academy

In early June 2019 the first Pipistrel trained mechanics and service center personnel graduated from a week-long training program held in three locations in Slovenia and Italy.

These maintenance professionals will work around the world, including in the United States, to support the growing fleet of electric aircraft produced by Pipistrel, company officials noted.

The training course covered the unique aspects of fully electric aircraft drive-trains including high voltage batteries, power switching electronics, inverters, low voltage canbus system controllers, and electric aircraft motors.

The syllabus included canbus control diagnostics, firmware updates, energy safety system structure, and management, company officials explained.

Training included both air and water cooled battery packs, inverters, and motors, as well as: