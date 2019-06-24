Air Plains Services named Guardian avionics dealer

WELLINGTON, Kansas – Air Plains Services has been named an authorized dealer for Guardian Avionics, a leader in CO detectors and home to the new smartPlane system.

“The smartPlane system transforms an iPad or iPhone into a budget-friendly multifunction display that also records and transfers data to the cloud for later review,” said Eric Papon, Air Plains avionics service manager. “The system is easy to install and adds a new level of sophistication to the general aviation market.”

Currently available for Garmin, Avidyne and JPI avionics (with more promised), navigational, engine management and AHRS data is streamed to an iPad and iPhone by USB or Bluetooth, company officials explain. The data is then displayed in a multifunction display format and recorded on the Guardian Avionics smartMFD app. When the flight is complete, recorded data is automatically – and wirelessly – uploaded to a private account on the Guardian Avionics smartCloudweb application for review later.

Guardian Avionics has produced carbon monoxide (CO) detectors for both certified and experimental/homebuilt GA airplanes since 2000 and detectors are easily added to many leading avionics systems, Air Plains officials note.