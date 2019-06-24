Father’s Day Fly-In returns to 2O1

By KATHERINE S. STAFFORD

Welcome back to blue skies, green mountains, and the fluffiest flapjacks in The Lost Sierras.

After a three-year hiatus, the Father’s Day Fly-in and Community Breakfast at Gansner Airfield (2O1) returned June 16, 2019, to Quincy, California, voted one of the coolest small towns in 2013 by Budget Travel.

Besides plane watching, this multi-generational crowd pleaser featured a classic car show, a fire truck line-up, and helicopter cockpits open to kids to explore. The firefighter-prepared breakfast raised funds for the local volunteer fire department, which has been particularly busy the past few years.

Katherine and her father in the front of the Luscombe she did her flight training in.

Katherine’s children admiring the medical helicopater.

Children playing with the whilrly gigls from Smokey Bear.

The breakfast was a fundraiser for the local volunteer fire department.

Firefighters serve up breakfast.

Local barber and dedicated attendee of the event, George Scheuchenzuber III, revived the fly-in this year and says it will be back in 2020.

Surprisingly, he has never flown in a general aviation plane. A local pilot has offered to remedy this soon.