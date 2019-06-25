Battery operated Mini Cutter introduced

New from WORX is the 3″ Mini Cutter powered by a battery.
The 20V Mini Cutter cuts a variety of materials, including plastic, aluminum, sheet metal, and more.
A grinding disc is included for tasks such as removing rust and paint, grinding welds, polishing and sharpening.
The 20V mini cutter has a top-mounted, on/off slide switch with lock-on button, as well as a spindle lock button. It is powered by a 20V, MAX Lithium, 1.5 Ah battery. The mini cutter’s no load speed is 19,000 RPM.
The Mini Cutter accepts 3″ cutting or grinding discs with a 3/8″ bore, and has an M6 spindle thread. Metal cutting disc thickness is 3/64-1/16″; abrasive cutting disc thickness is 1/16″; and grinding disc thickness is 5/32″.
Changing discs is quick, according to company officials. While pressing the spindle lock button, loosen the clamping bolt at the center of the disc with the provided hex key, and then swap discs.
Price: $79.99, which includes the Mini Cutter, one 20V MAX Lithium, 1.5 Ah battery, a 20V battery charger, three cutting discs, and a grinding disc. A tool only version without battery and charger is available for $49.99.
