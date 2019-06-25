Battery operated Mini Cutter introduced

Loss of engine power on takeoff bends Aeronca

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to abort the takeoff after recognizing a partial loss of engine power during the takeoff roll and his subsequent inability to maintain adequate airspeed during a turn to avoid power lines, which resulted in an aerodynamic stall. The reasons for the loss of engine power could not be determined because post-accident examination of the engine revealed no evidence of mechanical malfunctions or failures that would have precluded normal operation.