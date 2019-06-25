HAI chief to retire in 2020

Matthew Zuccaro, president and CEO of the Helicopter Association International, has announced he will retire June 30, 2020.

Zuccaro has led the association since Nov. 1, 2005. An executive search firm will be retained to aid in finding Zuccaro’s successor, according to association officials, who note they will consider both internal and external candidates.

“The HAI Board of Directors, on behalf of the entire industry, offer our deepest appreciation to Matt for his service,” said outgoing HAI Chair James Wisecup. “Through his leadership, HAI has been a leading advocate to improve the safety of helicopter operations worldwide. Matt has also been a forceful supporter for the industry in legislative and regulatory matters, saving our members and the industry at large from overburdensome legislation and regulations.”

“Our industry is evolving at a record pace,” added incoming Chair Jan Becker. “The next HAI president must be capable of navigating through several complex issues, including the pilot and maintenance technician shortage and the safe integration of unmanned aerial systems, while continuing to provide members with tools that enhance the economic viability, safety, and public acceptance of their operations.”

During an aviation career that has spanned more than 50 years, Zuccaro held several executive and operations management positions with commercial, corporate, air tour, scheduled airline, and public-service helicopter operations in the northeastern United States. During his tenure with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, he served in operations management positions at John F. Kennedy International Airport and the Port Authority’s public and private heliports.

Zuccaro received his initial helicopter flight training as a US Army aviator and served with the 7/17 Air Calvary unit in Vietnam. He holds an airline transport pilot and certified flight instructor – instrument certificates for both airplanes and helicopters.

He is a recipient of the HAI Pilot Safety Award for 10,000 hours of accident- and violation-free flight hours and the NBAA Pilot Safety award, as well as numerous other industry awards.