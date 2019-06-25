SAI Flight Companies opens new location at KGMU

SAI Flight Companies, which provides aircraft maintenance and charter services, has opened a new location at Greenville Downtown Airport (KGMU) in South Carolina.

The company is based at Greenville Spartanburg International Airport (KGSP) in South Carolina and has additional aircraft based in the Southeast.

GMU is the busiest general aviation airport in South Carolina and is a self-sufficient entity with financial strength that doesn’t rely on local taxpayers for funding. GMU is home to Greenville Jet Center, the largest FBO in the state, as well as more than 15 other aviation-related businesses creating 547 jobs that annually contribute more than $68.8 million to the local economy.