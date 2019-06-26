1 Vision Aviation expands to KSLN

SALINA,Kansas — The largest hangar at Salina Regional Airport (KSLN), Hangar 959, has been leased to 1 Vision Aviation.

Headquartered in Sioux City, Iowa, the FAA certified FAR Part 145 repair station at KSLN will include a General Aviation division with both maintenance and avionics capabilities.

According to officials, 1 Vision is operating at 100% capacity in Sioux City, necessitating the expansion to Salina. Upon startup July 1, 2019, the company has immediate plans to employ 50 workers, with expectations to employ up to 450 within three years.

In a special meeting June 20, 2019, the Salina Airport Authority board approved financing for $2.6 million in repairs and improvements to H959 in support of 1 Vision’s expansion project.