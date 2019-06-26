General Aviation News

FAA slates series of free drone webinars

by Leave a Comment

The FAA is offering a series of free webinars on unmanned aerial systems, better known as drones.

The next webinar, “Recreational Flyers: Fly Safe. Have Fun” is set for 4 p.m. ET on June 27, 2019.

Upcoming webinars include:

  • July 18, 2019, 4 p.m. ET: What is the Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability?
  • Aug. 1, 2019, 4 p.m. ET: How to Navigate UAS Facility Maps
  • Aug. 13, 2019, 4 p.m. ET: How to use the FAA Drone Zone
  • Sept. 12, 2019, 4 p.m. ET:  How Public Safety Agencies can Fly Drones During Emergencies.

Registration opens two weeks before a webinar on the FAA website.

Webinars are hosted through the GoToWebinar platform:

  • You must download the GoToWebinar software on your computer, smartphone or tablet app, or use the link provided in your registration email.
  • Upon registering for the webinar, you will receive a unique URL that you will use to access the webinar.
  • On the day of the webinar you can access the session via the join link in your confirmation email, or using your 9-digit Webinar ID.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners