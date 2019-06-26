FAA slates series of free drone webinars

The FAA is offering a series of free webinars on unmanned aerial systems, better known as drones.
The next webinar, “Recreational Flyers: Fly Safe. Have Fun” is set for 4 p.m. ET on June 27, 2019.
Upcoming webinars include:
- July 18, 2019, 4 p.m. ET: What is the Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability?
- Aug. 1, 2019, 4 p.m. ET: How to Navigate UAS Facility Maps
- Aug. 13, 2019, 4 p.m. ET: How to use the FAA Drone Zone
- Sept. 12, 2019, 4 p.m. ET: How Public Safety Agencies can Fly Drones During Emergencies.
Registration opens two weeks before a webinar on the FAA website.
Webinars are hosted through the GoToWebinar platform:
- You must download the GoToWebinar software on your computer, smartphone or tablet app, or use the link provided in your registration email.
- Upon registering for the webinar, you will receive a unique URL that you will use to access the webinar.
- On the day of the webinar you can access the session via the join link in your confirmation email, or using your 9-digit Webinar ID.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.