FAA slates series of free drone webinars

The FAA is offering a series of free webinars on unmanned aerial systems, better known as drones.

The next webinar, “Recreational Flyers: Fly Safe. Have Fun” is set for 4 p.m. ET on June 27, 2019.

Upcoming webinars include:

July 18, 2019, 4 p.m. ET: What is the Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability?

Aug. 1, 2019, 4 p.m. ET: How to Navigate UAS Facility Maps

Aug. 13, 2019, 4 p.m. ET: How to use the FAA Drone Zone

Sept. 12, 2019, 4 p.m. ET: How Public Safety Agencies can Fly Drones During Emergencies.

Registration opens two weeks before a webinar on the FAA website.

Webinars are hosted through the GoToWebinar platform: