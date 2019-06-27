Garmin adds turbine engine monitoring and analysis to G500 and G600

Garmin has expanded the engine monitoring capability on the G600 TXi/G500 TXi and Engine Indication System (EIS) TXi flight displays to include single-engine turboprop aircraft.

Pratt & Whitney PT6A turboprop engine display compatibility is initially available for several popular aircraft models, including the Cessna 208/208B, Daher TBM 700/TBM 850, and the Piper PA46-310P/350P JetPROP.

The Garmin G600

Engine information can be viewed on a single 10.6″ TXi display, which can accommodate primary flight display (PFD) information, a multifunction display (MFD) and a vertical EIS strip, and on the 7″ portrait display, which serves as a dedicated EIS display.

“Features of the EIS system for turbine aircraft include engine timers, exceedance recordings, dynamic engine indications, as well as wireless data logging that combine to reduce pilot workload, improve engine efficiency and reduce maintenance costs,” company officials said in a prepared release. “Additionally, existing engine sensors can be paired with the TXi displays, saving installation time and cost.”

All EIS TXi gauge indications display real-time turbine engine information using distinct colors, bands, and radials to label specific limitations so pilots can easily interpret engine data at-a-glance, company officials said.

Select turboprop gauges, such as engine torque, prop RPM (NP), gas generator RPM (NG), and engine temperature (ITT), can be configured to change their markings based on pressure altitude, outside air temperature, and more.

Dynamic indications are configured during installation, officials noted. Additional standard gauges include oil pressure and temperature, as well as fuel flow and electrical system status.

Limit timers and exceedance recordings

Using gauge limit timers, EIS TXi helps pilots maintain the engine within its allowed limits to avoid engine exceedances and, as a result, costly maintenance procedures, Garmin officials said.

For example, once a limit is reached, a countdown timer is displayed alongside the engine gauge. This timer is an indication to the pilot that he needs to mitigate the exceedance. If the time-based limit is exceeded, the timer and gauge begin to flash and the pilot receives a notification that an exceedance has been recorded. Simultaneously, the EIS TXi system automatically logs a variety of information, including the parameter that was exceeded, duration, highest value that was recorded, time, date and more. The pilot can then review the exceedance and share it with maintenance professionals for post-flight analysis.

Wireless flight data logging

To assist with tracking maintenance activities, controlling operating costs and analyzing overall engine health, built-in engine data logging is included with EIS TXi. Aircraft performance, engine data and any exceedances that are recorded during a flight are automatically stored on an SD card in the display.

When the EIS TXi display or the GTN 650/750 navigators are paired with the Flight Stream 510 wireless gateway, information is wirelessly transferred and stored within the Garmin Pilot app and automatically uploaded to the flyGarmin website, officials explained. Engine and flight cycles are also recorded to help identify aircraft systems that depend on those limits, such as pressurization systems and other life-limited parts.

Pilots can more precisely monitor fuel calculations with EIS TXi, which includes an integrated fuel computer. After making a fuel stop, pilots can enter the fuel data within EIS TXi by selecting “full fuel” or by adding a specified amount in pounds, gallons, liters or kilograms. When airborne, the system monitors fuel flow and GPS information to estimate fuel range, endurance and how much fuel is expected to be available at the destination airport.

The G600 TXi/G500 TXi and standalone EIS TXi are certified and available immediately for select turbine aircraft, including the Cessna 208/208B, Daher TBM 700/TBM 850 and the Piper PA46-310P/350P JetPROP. Pricing for a standalone EIS TXi flight display starts at a list price of $14,800.