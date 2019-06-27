Kentucky aviation pioneer honored at KBWG Hangar Party

By JIM ROBERTS

On June 15, 2019, more than 700 aviation enthusiasts gathered at Bowling Green Warren County Regional Airport (KBWG) in Kentucky. Their mission: Honor an early aviation pioneer while raising funds for the Bowling Green Aviation Heritage Park (AHP).

Guests at the 13th annual AHP “Hangar Party” enjoyed a barbecue dinner, live entertainment, and a meaningful history lesson, all set against a backdrop of beautiful vintage and experimental aircraft.

Cherry’s McDonnell-Douglas F-4 D “Phantom” II on display at the Bowling Green Aviation Heritage Park.

The AHP honors noteworthy Kentucky pilots by displaying beautifully restored aircraft representative of those they flew. One impressive example, a McDonnell Douglas F-4D “Phantom,” is the actual plane retired Air Force Brigadier General Dan Cherry was flying when he shot down a North Vietnamese MiG 21 in 1972.

Hangar Party guests gather to admire the Piper J-3 Cub restored in honor of Willa Brown Chappell, the first African-American woman to hold a U.S. commercial pilot’s license.

The park features seven aircraft, the newest a bright yellow Piper J-3 Cub that was unveiled at the open house. The Cub is similar to those flown by Kentucky native Willa Brown Chappell, the first African-American woman in the US to earn a commercial pilot’s certificate.

In the late 1930s she co-founded and operated the Cornelius Coffee School of Aeronautics which, by 1941, had trained hundreds of aviators, many who became members of the famed Tuskegee Airmen.

Retired Air Force General Lloyd W. “Fig” Newton addresses Hangar Party guests as AHP Board member Larry Bailey (left) and AHP president Joe Tinius look on.

This year’s guest of honor, Retired Air Force General Lloyd “Fig” Newton, spoke prior to the Cub’s unveiling. Newton, a veteran of 269 combat missions in Southeast Asia, was also the first African-American member of the elite USAF Thunderbirds.

When interrupted during his speech by an aircraft engine’s roar, he drew laughter by exclaiming, “Don’t worry about that engine. That’s the sound of freedom!”

Flagship Detroit in flight over the Bowling Green Aviation Heritage Park.

Before the event, attendees enjoyed a display of several Globe GC-1B Swifts, numerous Van’s RVs, a Boeing Stearman, and the DC-3 “Flagship Detroit,” which offered flights to enthusiastic passengers.

Jim’s 1946 Globe GC-1B Swift with the Flagship Detroit, pictured at the 2017 AHP Hangar Party. Both aircraft were also displayed at the 2019 event.

Also on display was a mothballed Sikorsky SH-3 helicopter, which will be restored in honor of presidential helicopter pilot USMC Colonel (retired) Arthur “Mac” Reynolds. Look for its unveiling at the 2020 Hangar Party.