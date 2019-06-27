Picture of the Day: Just relaxing

Larry Larrabure submitted the following photo and note: “Beautiful day to fly the Skagit river gravel bars in Washington state. Here we are just relaxing and admiring the beautiful scenery. Steve Denz flew in a Carbon Cub, Jon Jughead Counsil a Cessna 170 and Larry Larrabure in a Cessna 182.”

