AOPA awards flight training scholarships

As part of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association‘s You Can Fly program to get more pilots flying and keep them flying, 23 scholarships have been awarded to student pilots and already certificated pilots to continue their primary and advanced flight training.

This brings the number of scholarships given through the AOPA Foundation in a single year to an all-time high of 123, totaling more than $1 million, according to association officials.

On June 17, AOPA announced that 80 high school students and 20 teachers each earned $10,000 scholarships funded through a grant from the Ray Foundation to the AOPA Foundation.

“We are excited to offer scholarships to help members wherever they are in their training,” said Elizabeth Tennyson, executive director of AOPA’s You Can Fly program.

The primary scholarships, ranging from $2,500 to $7,000, can be applied toward private, sport, or recreational pilot certificates. The advanced rating scholarships, ranging from $3,000 to $10,000, allow AOPA members to apply the funds toward their instrument rating or commercial, flight instructor, flight instructor-instrument, or multiengine instructor certificates.

This is the second year AOPA has offered advanced rating scholarships. The scholarships are made possible by donations to the AOPA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

AOPA Primary Flight Training Scholarship winners

Chloe Billman (TX)

Michael Brickey (SC)

Jessica Citrin (CT)

Melody Cosgrove (TN)

Emily Hogenson (TX)

Rachel Jones (TX)

Christopher Keys (TN)

Summerleigh Martin (AZ)

Sophie Perrella (FL)

Hannah Sadowski (PA)

Aaron Mitzel (TX)

Edward Seidman (MA)

Mason Spain (TX)

Kyle Spawn (MD)

Anders Walter (OR)

AOPA Advanced Rating Scholarship winners