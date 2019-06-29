Video: Visiting the Zenith Aircraft factory

A recent video from the Experimental Aircraft Association takes us inside the Zenith Aircraft factory in Mexico, Missouri. Besides the tour, the nine-minute video also provides a look at the newest Zenith model, the STOL CH 750 Super Duty aircraft, with a rear jump seat and UnPanel multi-function glass display, powered by a 205-hp IO-375 engine from Aero Sport Power.
