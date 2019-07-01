Picture of the Day: Family, flight and fun!

BJ Holman submitted the following photo and note: “Ronda, Tanner, and Tatum (left to right). This was Tatum and Tanner’s first helicopter flight and they were super excited! Photo taken by BJ just before lift off in our Bell 206L-3. Off for a quick scenic flight around the beautiful Flathead Valley in Kalispell, Montana, before landing back at Kalispell City Airport (S27).”

