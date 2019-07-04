Applications open for Women in Aviation scholarships

With new scholarships posted weekly, Women in Aviation officials say they are ready to accept applications for scholarships for 2020.

Currently, there are 85 scholarships offered for flight training, scholastic study, maintenance training, and a variety of scholarships for individuals in all stages of life. Internships are also being offered.

Additional scholarships will be added in the coming weeks and months, and applicants are encouraged to check for new scholarships often. Applicants may apply for up to three scholarships a year.

WAI President Dr. Peggy Chabrian

“When you think of scholarships, high school and college students come to mind,” says WAI President Dr. Peggy Chabrian. “Of course, we have scholarships for them, and we also have scholarships for people who are mid-career, those nearing or in retirement, and for those looking to explore what aviation offers.”

In 2019, $948,500 in scholarships were awarded, which includes an additional $73,000 in June from an anonymous contributor. That brings the total dollar value of WAI scholarships since its inception to more than $12 million, association officials report..

The 2020 scholarships will be awarded during WAI’s 2020 conference, held at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, from March 5-7, 2020.

To qualify for a scholarship, the applicant must be a WAI member as of Nov. 1, 2019. The deadline for 2020 scholarships is Nov. 12, 2019.

Details of each scholarship, application requirements, and tips for submitting a winning application can be found at WAI.org/Scholarships.