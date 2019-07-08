tailBeacon gets FAA approval

uAvionix has received FAA Technical Standard Order (TSO) approval for its tailBeacon integrated rear position light ADS-B Out solution.

The tailBeacon system consists of four TSOs:

ADS-B (TSO-C154c, Class B1S),

GPS (TSO-C145e, Class Beta 1),

Barometric altitude sensor (TSO-C88b), and

Position Light (TSO-C30c, Type III).

According to company officials, the tailBeacon can be installed in less than one hour, including documentation.

In preparation for FAA approval, uAvionix has tooled a second manufacturing line and obtained FAA Manufacturing Inspection District Office (MIDO) approval, company officials report.

The company also has initiated a Supplemental Type Certificates (STC) program with the FAA and is ready to perform the required STC flight testing, according to company officials. One the STCs are approved, deliveries will begin soon after, they note.