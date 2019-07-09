Picture of the Day: Morning bliss and blossoms

Sparky Barnes Sargent submitted the following photo and note: “A much-beloved 1948 Piper PA-17 Vagabond basking in the sun beside a blossom bouquet after a glorious early morning flight in Tennessee.”

