More power for the XCub

CubCrafters has introduced a new firewall forward package, including a more powerful engine and propeller combination, for its XCub.

Dubbed the CC393i, the new lightweight fuel-injected engine develops more than 215 hp, but adds only 10 pounds to the aircraft’s overall empty weight when compared to similar legacy fuel-injected 180 hp engine options, according to company officials. This is the highest horsepower engine CubCrafters has ever offered, company officials add.

Developed by CubCrafters and Lycoming, the new CC393i engine is only available from CubCrafters and offered exclusively on the XCub, officials add.

A newly developed lightweight composite, three-bladed, constant speed propeller called the “Pathfinder” will also be first launched by Hartzell Propeller as part of the updated firewall forward package for the XCub. With both updated aerodynamics and internal structure, the new propeller is quieter, smoother, and optimized for backcountry operations, CubCrafters officials noted.

Key components of the new CC393i engine include new lightweight magnesium parts, such as the accessory case, oil sump, and a new lightweight magnesium cold air induction system. Standard equipment includes fuel injection, a high-performance ignition system, a lightweight Sky-Tec starter, and lightweight alternator options, according to company officials.

To house the CC393i, a new larger cowling with better aerodynamics was designed, CubCrafters officials added.

“Cooling airflow for the engine is improved by a new lightweight composite baffling system, and a new exhaust system is designed to increase power while scavenging more heat than ever before for the XCub cabin,” officials said in a prepared release.

