2-place SubSonex jet in development

Sonex Aircraft has revealed it is developing a 2-place variant of its SubSonex Personal Jet.

The SubSonex JSX-2T “will be a perfect trainer for the single-place JSX-2, and for those who want to share the unique experience of jet-powered flight in a light aircraft,” officials with the Oshkosh-based company said.

Configured with side-by-side seating, the JSX-2T has a wing span of 21.8′. It will use the same PBS TJ-100 turbojet engine system as the one-place jet. An optional, more powerful PBS TJ-150 will achieve even higher performance, company officials note.

According to company officials, the target price for the 2-place jet, including the kit, engine and completion, is under $140,000.

Anyone interested in the new jet can learn more at the Sonex Aircraft Open House and Homecoming Fly-In event on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. Company officials will reveal more details about the 2-place jet and its projected development timeline. The event is held at Sonex Factory Headquarters on Wittman Regional Airport the day before EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019 begins. A forum will also be held at AirVenture on Wednesday, July 24, on Forum Stage 5 at 11:30am.

JSX-2T Estimated Specifications & Performance