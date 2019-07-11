2-place SubSonex jet in development

Sonex Aircraft has revealed it is developing a 2-place variant of its SubSonex Personal Jet.
The SubSonex JSX-2T “will be a perfect trainer for the single-place JSX-2, and for those who want to share the unique experience of jet-powered flight in a light aircraft,” officials with the Oshkosh-based company said.
Configured with side-by-side seating, the JSX-2T has a wing span of 21.8′. It will use the same PBS TJ-100 turbojet engine system as the one-place jet. An optional, more powerful PBS TJ-150 will achieve even higher performance, company officials note.
According to company officials, the target price for the 2-place jet, including the kit, engine and completion, is under $140,000.
Anyone interested in the new jet can learn more at the Sonex Aircraft Open House and Homecoming Fly-In event on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. Company officials will reveal more details about the 2-place jet and its projected development timeline. The event is held at Sonex Factory Headquarters on Wittman Regional Airport the day before EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019 begins. A forum will also be held at AirVenture on Wednesday, July 24, on Forum Stage 5 at 11:30am.
JSX-2T Estimated Specifications & Performance
- Length 18′ 7.75″
- Wingspan 21′ 9.6″
- Wing Area 87.2 sq ft
- Height 5′ 8.2″
- Width with Outboard Wing Panels Removed 7′ 6″
- Cabin Width 42″
- Empty Weight (estimated) 530 lbs
- Gross Weight 1500 lbs
- Useful Load (estimated) 970 lbs
- Fuel Capacity 50 U.S. Gallons
- Baggage Capacity 40 lbs
- Stall Speed (estimated) 65 mph
- Cruise Speed (estimated) 200+ mph
- Never Exceed Speed 275 mph
- Load Factors (Utility) +4.4 Gs, -2.2 Gs
- Load Factors (Aerobatic) +6 Gs, -3 Gs
