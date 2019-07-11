General Aviation News

2020 FAR AIM series now shipping

ASA’s 2020 FAR AIM Series has begun shipping.

The FAR-FC and FAR-AMT books and bundles are shipping now. The FAR/AIM books and bundles will begin shipping July 1, 2019, company officials said.

The covers of the 2020 FAR/AIM Series pay tribute to the 80-year anniversary for ASA and the Boeing 307 Stratoliner.

The ASA FAR/AIM Series books are indexed and show clearly-marked changes since the last release for quick reference, company officials report.

The FAR/FC and FAR/AMT books contain black and white tables and graphics, while the FAR/AIM includes a suggested study list of regulations and aeronautical information, as well as full-color graphics.

Customers can access regulation and procedural changes at ASA2Fly.com/FARUpdate. These updates are provided at no additional cost, and readers can sign up for ASA’s email update service to receive notification when a rule has changed.

Prices vary for each publication, ranging between $14.95
and $29.95.

