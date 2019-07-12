Win cash at Oshkosh to help install ADS-B

The Aircraft Electronics Association will randomly award five aircraft owners with $1,000 toward an ADS-B compliant upgrade during the Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture Oshkosh, July 22-28.

This is the sixth-consecutive year that AEA has made the $1,000 award available to five aircraft owners.

Aircraft owners may enter to win one of the five $1,000 awards in Hangar B, Booth 2035/2036 on the AirVenture grounds, beginning July 22. AEA officials will announce one winner each day from July 22 through July 26 via its social media outlets on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Aircraft owners must be at least 18 years old to register to win. Each of the five winners must use an AEA-member avionics repair station to complete the installation. Each entry gives aircraft owners a chance to win one of the five daily drawings.