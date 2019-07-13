60,000 Young Eagles in virtual pilot school

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — Officials with the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagles program, which has provided more than 2.1 million free flight experiences to kids, has hit another milestone: 60,000 of those Young Eagles have enrolled in Sporty’s Learn to Fly course, offered free to the kids.

The Sporty’s Learn to Fly course offers ground school, test prep, and more. Content includes in-flight HD video, 3D animations, and easy-to-understand instruction that prepare students to earn private, recreational, and sport pilot certificates.

Students also gain access to narrated flight maneuvers, analytical tools, and even access to a CFI if extra help is needed, officials note.

“It is incredibly important for EAA and the Young Eagles program to provide children interested in aviation with as many outlets as possible to learn more about flying,” said Brian O’Lena, Manager of the EAA Young Eagles and Eagle Flight programs. “Fostering the spirit of aviation within these thousands of kids has the potential to turn their interest in flying into a future hobby or even a career.”

Sporty’s, a longtime partner of EAA and the Young Eagles Program, has offered the Learn to Fly course (valued at $199) to Young Eagles free of charge for the last nine years.

“As a company and as individuals, we are committed to growing the pilot population,” said Michael Wolf, CEO and president of Sporty’s. “Providing our Learn To Fly course to Young Eagles helps to encourage young people to pursue their aviation dreams.”