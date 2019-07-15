Picture of the Day: Something rare in the air

Matt Gunsch submitted the following photo and note: “355E in flight over Phoenix after being used as a camera ship for a video production. It is a 1950 Erco model 415G Ercoupe, one of eight G models still flying.”





