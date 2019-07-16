Dynon SkyView glass panel approved for more than 600 aircraft models

Dynon Avionics reports there’s been a “huge expansion” of the Approved Model List for the SkyView HDX glass panel. Dynon’s full suite of certified avionics is now approved for nearly 600 type certificated piston single-engine aircraft models.

Base SkyView HDX configurations, including Primary and Backup Flight Displays, Synthetic Vision, and VFR mapping, flight planning, and navigation, start at $7,630.

The SkyView HDX in the panel of a Bonanza.

Displays are available in both 10” and 7” to suit a variety of instrument panel sizes, company officials note.

Engine monitoring, additional displays, and other features and controls are optional components of the STC.

STC pricing for all aircraft models in the AML expansion is $2,000 for all aircraft models. To find out if your aircraft is on the AML, go to DynonCertified.com.

Dynon Certified products are available through a nationwide network of Dynon Authorized Installation Centers. Pilots can also opt to buy directly from Dynon and have it installed at their preferred avionics shop or by an A&P/IA.