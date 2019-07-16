Picture of the Day: Mooney buddies at sunrise

Amanda Miller submitted the following photo and note: “An almost matching set of Mooneys grace the tarmac at sunrise for the sixth annual Springfield-Beckley Barnstorming Carnival July 13-14, 2019, in Springfield, Ohio. The Mooney M20C in the background flies with Bill Barton and the Mooney M20J in the foreground calls Jake Miller her flying buddy. Is there a better way to start the day?

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.