Electric Aircraft Symposium lands in Oshkosh

Two dozen of the world’s leading electric aircraft developers and technology experts will speak at the Comparative Aircraft Flight Efficiency Foundation’s 13th Annual Electric Aircraft Symposium (EAS) at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh on July 20-21 — the weekend before the 2019 Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture.

The CAFE Foundation and Vertical Flight Society have partnered again for this year’s symposium.

“The electric-powered aircraft industry is gaining momentum and the symposium provides an opportunity to get a comprehensive brief on the state of the industry and meet the top leaders before EAA AirVenture begins,” said Yolanka Wulff, executive director of the non-profit CAFE Foundation. “In 2007, CAFE Foundation organized the world’s first Electric Aircraft Symposium to address emerging interest in electric propulsion, along with energy and climate issues. These meetings helped create the industry you see today.”

Bye Aerospace’s eFlyer takes flight.

For example, since the 12th symposium in 2018, four regular participants — Ampaire, Bye Aerospace, Eviation, and magniX — have all announced significant aircraft orders or commitments from customers in the flight training, regional airline, business aviation, and recreational aircraft markets.

“Advances in technology have initiated what we call ‘The Electric VTOL Revolution,’” said Mike Hirschberg, executive director of the Vertical Flight Society. “Today, we are seeing major international aerospace companies, Silicon Valley tech companies, and other startups developing eVTOL aircraft, including Uber’s ambitious Elevate program to operate thousands of eVTOL air taxis (developed by VFS members) for Urban Air Mobility (UAM) applications. Electric aviation has the potential to transform society.”

This year’s speakers include:

Yolanka Wulff, Executive Director, CAFE Foundation

Mike Hirschberg, Executive Director, Vertical Flight Society

Ryan Naru, Vehicle Standards Engineer, Uber Technologies

Willi Tacke, Founder and Organizer, e-flight-expo; CEO, Flying Pages GmbH Gilles Rosenberger, CEO, Faraday Aerospace

Todd Hodges, Engineer (Retired), NASA Langley Research Center

Tom Gunnarson, Lead of Regulatory Affairs, Kitty Hawk

Gregory Bowles, Head of Government Affairs, Joby Aviation

Kevin Noertker, Co-Founder & CEO, Ampaire

George Bye, CEO, Bye Aerospace

Omer Bar-Yohay, Co-Founder & CEO, Eviation

Bruno Mombrinie, Founder & CEO, Metro Hop

Rob Bulaga, President, Trek Aerospace

David Ullman, Emeritus Professor Mechanical Design, Oregon State University.

Registration for the 13th Annual Electric Aircraft Symposium can be found on the CAFE Foundation’s website.