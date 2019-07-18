Picture of the Day: A golden opportunity for cadets

Stuart Matthews submitted the following photo and note: “This picture, taken by my son, shows cadets preparing for a day of flight instruction at the famous Woodward Airfield, which was an active training facility in Camden, South Carolina, during World War II. National Flight Academy Mid-Atlantic Region Power training is for selected cadets, and is sponsored by the Civil Air Patrol. This training exercise brings life back to an airfield that once upon a time taught pilots like Robert Morgan of the Memphis Belle and many RAF pilots from across the pond flying PT-17s. My son soloed by the way!”

