Rotating kneeboards for iPad mini and iPad Air introduced

ASA has introduced new rotating kneeboards for the iPad mini and iPad Air.
Covered with a soft, leather-like material and featuring a wide hook-and-loop leg strap to hold the kneeboard in place during flight, the rotating frame holds the device securely and allows for complete 360° rotation of the iPad, according to company officials.
The kneeboard can be strapped to the leg in portrait position, and the built-in easel allows for customized tilted viewing when worn in landscape mode.
All device buttons and ports are easily accessible with the cover open or closed, and a window exposes the camera lens for easy picture taking, company officials add. A small elastic loop is provided to securely hold a pencil, pen or stylus.
Price: $49.95.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.