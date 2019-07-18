Rotating kneeboards for iPad mini and iPad Air introduced

ASA has introduced new rotating kneeboards for the iPad mini and iPad Air.

Covered with a soft, leather-like material and featuring a wide hook-and-loop leg strap to hold the kneeboard in place during flight, the rotating frame holds the device securely and allows for complete 360° rotation of the iPad, according to company officials.

The rotating kneeboard for the iPad mini.

The kneeboard can be strapped to the leg in portrait position, and the built-in easel allows for customized tilted viewing when worn in landscape mode.

The rotating kneeboard for the iPad Air.

All device buttons and ports are easily accessible with the cover open or closed, and a window exposes the camera lens for easy picture taking, company officials add. A small elastic loop is provided to securely hold a pencil, pen or stylus.

Price: $49.95.