Augmented reality display debuts at Oshkosh

SA Photonics introduced its newest augmented reality head mounted display, PilotVision, on opening day of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019.
PilotVision, which clips on to a pilot headset, provides “unmatched situational awareness via high brightness symbology over a very large 62° field of view, with almost zero peripheral obscuration,” company officials explained.
When not needed, PilotVision can be rotated up to its stow position, just like a boom microphone, officials add.
PilotVision interfaces with a standard attitude and heading reference system (AHRS) and does not need to be plugged into aircraft electronics, so it can be installed in seconds, company officials note.
PilotVision was designed by the same team that designed the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter head mounted display, as well as the JHMCS head mounted display used on the F-15, F-16, and F/A-18 fighter jets.
PilotVision uses flight symbology and synthetic vision provided by Adventure Pilot, creators of the iFly GPS electronic flight bag (EFB) software.
