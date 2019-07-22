Navigate the complexities of aviation regulations

SkyRegs, a web-based service that provides a single source of aviation safety regulations and guidance for the aviation community, was launched on opening day of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019.

Updated daily, the online service provides instant access to more than 10 million pages of the latest aviation regulations and guidance, according to company officials.

“The aviation community knows how time consuming it is to keep up with ever-changing regulations, housed in multiple locations. We saw a need in the market that we could fill with our team of pilots, aviation regulatory subject matter experts, and software application developers. The feedback so far has been incredible, and we look forward to introducing the world to SkyRegs,” said Kevin McGreevy, senior vice president.

SkyRegs was developed to give context to the myriad of aviation safety documents and the underlying regulations used by those in commercial aviation, general aviation, drone operations, and aviation education, company officials explained.

“SkyRegs puts the full-spectrum of aviation safety regulations and guidance at users’ fingertips — research that once took hours now takes only seconds,” officials said in a prepared release.

“Working with our team to develop SkyRegs has been personal. As an EASA commercially qualified pilot, obtaining my FAA ATP, MEI, and CFII in three months was a challenge,” said Rich King, SkyRegs’ aviation subject matter expert and director of aviation software. “A significant part of that challenge was getting a handle on all of the myriad sources of regulation information and documents. Now with SkyRegs, the aviation community has all U.S. compliance information in one source, and it is fast to search and browse.”

Features include:

SkyRegs’ one-stop search feature enables users to access more than 10 million pages of U.S. aviation regulations, updated nightly. Type in a topic, keywords or acronym and SkyRegs returns a list of documents, organized by relevance. For every result, view information about the document. Click on its name to view the full-text source document. Visualize results with the Relationship Map to see the universe of relevant documents and how they are connected.

SkyRegs’ browse feature enables users to look through aviation regulations and rules contained within the Code of Federal Regulations sections, or expedite a search and pinpoint keywords or acronyms within a specific document-type library.

SkyRegs’ certification basis tool enables users to identify all of the regulatory changes that took place between points in time, or between amendment levels, to understand actions that are needed to bring an aircraft or component into compliance.

For a limited time, SkyRegs is offering members of the aviation community a free 30-day trial. After that there are a variety of plans available. For a single general aviation pilot, the service is $99 a year.