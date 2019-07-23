EAA launches proficiency tracker for pilots

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — The Experimental Aircraft Association, in cooperation with CloudAhoy, which brings technology to post-flight debriefing, has launched the EAA SkillScore Tracker.

Free to all EAA members, the SkillScore Tracker allows pilots to measure flying proficiency on an EAA web portal or their mobile devices. Working through the CloudAhoy mobile app, pilots can track flying consistency and stability. Using this data, the EAA SkillScore Tracker generates a comprehensive, personalized, and confidential SkillScore, confirming a pilot’s overall strengths or need for additional work, EAA officials explain.

“The principles behind this feature are very similar to the fitness trackers millions of people use for exercise,” said Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs. “Using this app with every flight measures flying skills in several categories to determine where a pilot stands. These scores are easy to track and establishes a way for pilots to be more proficient in the sky.”

The proprietary tracking and scoring system was developed by EAA in association with flight training community leaders Aleks Udris and Colin Cutler of Boldmethod, along with Billy Wilburn of Community Aviation, and Karen Kalishek, a CFI and FAA’s 2019 Safety Representative of the Year.

Some of the scoring measurements include:

Quality of flight (stability of landing approach, maintaining altitude in straight-and-level flight and in turns, and quality of FAA-standard maneuvers such as steep turns);

Number of takeoffs and landings within 90 days;

Number of flights with a flight instructor;

Time spent in the air.

Michael Goulian

“Every flight is an opportunity for pilots to improve their skills, but we can track improvement only if we can measure it,” said Mike Goulian, Red Bull Air Race champion, air show performer, and flight instructor, who participated in the project’s development. “When coupled with CloudAhoy’s standard app, EAA SkillScore Tracker is the best way to track your progress, without the time and expense of unnecessary effort, so you can continually build your abilities with every flight.”

While the EAA SkillScore Tracker is free to all EAA members, CloudAhoy also offers more in-depth and detailed analysis for premium account holders, EAA officials noted.

EAA SkillScore Tracker is part of EAA Proficiency365, where pilots can develop and refine skills that make them a better, safer pilot. EAA Proficiency365 also features IMC Clubs and VMC Clubs for local flying groups, EAA Virtual Flight Academy, flight planning tool marketplace, and information about the Pilot Proficiency Center pavilion featured each year at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.