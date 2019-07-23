Picture of the Day: Sloshkosh

A rainy weekend before EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019 left the grounds in a less than a desirable state. That led Dave Fugate to send in the following photo and note: “The opening few days of Oshkosh left the grounds a bit wet. A camper, affectionately known as ‘Cheese Whizz,’ reminded many drivers to slow down and keep a sense of humor!”

