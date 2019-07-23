Redbird unveils guided independent instrument training

Redbird Flight Simulations unveiled the latest in its Guided Independent Flight Training products at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019: GIFT Instrument Rating, designed to help student pilots advance faster and more cost-effectively through their instrument training.

It follows on GIFT Private Pilot, which was introduced two years ago.

“GIFT assumes the tedious role of introducing students to concepts and developing proficiency through repetition, allowing flight instructors to focus more on evaluating skills like judgment and decision-making,” explained Josh Harnagel, vice president of marketing.

Similar to GIFT Private Pilot, every module in the new instrument training supplement includes a pre-flight video and a written brief, a simulator mission with AI-powered real-time coaching and corrections, a post-flight debrief with objective scoring based on the FAA Airman Certification Standards (ACS), and in-depth post-flight review and trend tracking on the Redbird Cloud.

However, GIFT Instrument Rating is even more customizable, giving student pilots hundreds of variations and settings options for each approach type and maneuver. For example, when the “Surprise Me” feature is enabled, GIFT will randomize the settings to create highly realistic training scenarios that are unpredictable for the student pilot, company officials said.

Redbird also has improved the in-flight and post-flight capabilities of GIFT Instrument Rating, according to company officials. Added functionality to the in-flight screen helps students maintain situational awareness, stay on task, and access reference materials and important details about the flight in session, such as objectives, initial conditions, aircraft configurations, and more.

“The revamped scoring system allows for minor deviations from the ACS while making mastery difficult to achieve, which creates an engaging training environment that encourages student pilots to revisit missions and improve their proficiency,” officials added in a prepared release.

GIFT Instrument Rating was developed for use on any Redbird training device. The courseware can be used in conjunction with most existing curriculums, officials note.