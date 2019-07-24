Buy Wipaire floats, get a lifetime membership in the Seaplane Pilots Association

On opening day of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019, Wipaire announced a new partnership with the Seaplane Pilots Association.

“Beginning July 22, 2019, all new owners of Wipline floats will receive complimentary lifetime membership with Seaplane Pilots Association. This increases awareness and participation for our customers on the many benefits of joining SPA,” said Chuck Wiplinger, Wipaire president.

“SPA serves as the resource for seaplane pilot education which is helpful for new float owners. Through lifetime membership, they’ll receive discounts on insurance, access to safety seminars, and be able to enjoy our events and splash-ins,” said Steven McCaughey, SPA executive director. “Our lifetime members provide support critical to our advocacy. This includes our efforts to maintain open waterways and work with government entities to create pro-seaplane legislation. Partnering with Wipaire for lifetime membership supports the mission of SPA: Protecting and Promoting Water Flying. We truly appreciate this exclusive benefit being included with the purchase of new Wipline floats.”