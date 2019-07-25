Picture of the Day: The year of the Mustang

Megan Vande Voort sent us this photo with a quick note: “Many P-51s are lined up at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019 to honor Col. Bud Anderson, Old Crow’s pilot. Along with Bud, other P-51 pilots, including Tuskegee Airmen Col. Charles McGee and Lt. Col. George Hardy, also are making appearances at the show.”

