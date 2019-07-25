General Aviation News

Video: CubCrafters premieres Next Gen XCub with nose landing gear

by

CubCrafters recently posted a video to YouTube of its Next Generation XCub, which includes the option for a nose landing gear.

“CubCrafters is starting the market survey phase of our NXCub project,” company officials said on YouTube. ” We want to hear from you and get your valuable feedback on the design and capabilities of this exciting new aircraft. We will have opportunities for enthusiasts to fly the NXCub over the next several months. To participate, please contact your local CubCrafters dealer at CubCrafters.com/Contact.”

