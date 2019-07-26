Dual XHUD1000 takes off with new enhancements

Since introducing the XHUD1000 Head Up Display last year, Dual Electronics Corporation officials say they have continued to collaborate with pilots to add new features.

The latest HUD software enhances the graphics and expands compatibility to allow operation with additional models of GPS ADS-B receivers, according to company officials.

“Now more general aviation pilots can benefit from improved situational awareness enabled by the XHUD1000, which allows pilots to view key flight information with their head up and eyes forward,” company officials said in a prepared release.

With the new update, the XHUD1000 can read data directly from several ADS-B receivers, including Dual XGPS190, Stratus 3, and Stratux. When connected to any of these receivers, the HUD displays AHRS information and ADS-B Traffic using its built-in graphics.

The HUD’s AHRS graphics have been updated to display more flight information while preserving a “clutter-free” image for pilots, company officials note.

Since the XHUD1000 graphics are updatable through software, customers will benefit from future upgrades to be released automatically through Dual’s free app.

“The XHUD1000 is ideal for pilots who fly with a portable GPS receiver and Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) app running on a tablet or smartphone, which can include iOS or Android devices,” officials added. “The HUD is ultra-compact with flexible mounting options for the cockpit glare shield or ceiling. The HUD’s combiner screen has been enhanced for easier reading in bright conditions, and the projector has a setting to allow automatic brightness control as flight conditions change.

The XHUD1000 is available directly from Dual Electronics at a special introductory price of $499.99.