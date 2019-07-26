German avionics company expands to North America, introduces ADS-B transponder and receiver

On opening day of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019, German avionics company TQ Aircraft Electronics introduced itself to the general aviation community.

Officials claimed it was fitting that the introduction was made at Oshkosh, which is in the heart of Wisconsin dairy country, as the company started in a dairy barn some 25 years ago and 4,400 miles away, near Munich, Germany.

“It’s true. There was a time when the cows out-numbered our employees,” said Frank Denk, president and CEO of TQ – Systems USA. “But, no more. Today, TQ has a workforce of more than 1,700 engineers, technicians, and support staff, with locations around the world, building products that help lead the way in aviation, embedded modules, robotics, mobility, and automation.”

In commercial aviation, electronics from TQ are flying aboard aircraft from the world’s largest manufacturers, such as Boeing, Airbus, and Embraer. And some 14,000 general aviation aircraft in Europe — from singles, light sports and gliders to homebuilts and balloons — are equipped with TQ radios and transponders.

Now, TQ is entering the general aviation market in North America.

The KTX2 ADS-B transponder.

TQ Aircraft Electronics has two products for the North American market: The KTX2 ADS-B transponder, for which the FAA certification process is complete, with an AML STC expected in early August on more than 500 aircraft models; and the KRT2 Transceiver, which is already FAA-certified.

KRT2 Radio transceiver.

All TQ Aircraft Electronics products are supported by Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics in Wichita, Kansas. Mid-Continent is also a distributor for TQ’s avionics products, as are Gulf Coast Avionics and Sarasota Avionics.

Manufacturer’s suggested retail price is $1,089 for the radio transceiver and $1,759 for the transponder.