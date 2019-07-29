First four lessons free in new King Schools Garmin GTN 650/750 course

King Schools will release its newest course, Flying The Garmin GTN 650/750, in October. But pilots don’t have to wait to get started, since the first four lessons have been released as a free video course, “Say Hello to the Garmin 650/750.”

The free course includes lessons on the GTN Home Page, Start-up Pages and Knobs, The Direct To Key, and Nav/Com Tuning and Volume.

“This free course welcomes you to the world of flying with the Garmin GTN 750 or GTN 650,” said King Schools co-chairman John King. “These wonderful systems will enhance your situational awareness and reduce your workload better than any other navigation system that has come before.”

“Our goal is that when you get done with this course, you’ll be able to operate both the 750 and 650 very competently and take full advantage of what they can do for you,” he continued. “Your GTN will be a big help in your most important job as a pilot — risk management.”

The free lessons are available at KingSchools.com/HelloGTN. The complete course will be available in October 2019 and will have a retail price of $179.

More Free Courses

King Schools has also released two additional free courses for pilots or anyone who is interested in the speed and thrill of turbine engines. High Speed Flight and Understanding the Mach Meter are courses that cover instruments and principles involved in operating jet aircraft.

The courses show you the information you need to correctly read your Mach Meter, which is the ratio of your aircraft’s true airspeed to the speed of sound. In High Speed Flight, you will see the effects of traveling closer to the speed of sound, such as the Critical Mach Number, Dutch Roll, and the importance of vortex generators.