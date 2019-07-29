General Aviation News

Video: Alaska Picnic Strip Fly-In

Dmitry Kudryn of the CraveLife YouTube video channel sent us this link to a recent video he shot at the Alaska Picnic Strip Fly-in 2019.

“Don’t you wish on those bad weather days the weather would only get better? That’s exactly what happened at the Alaska Picnic Strip Fly-in 2019,” Dmitry says. “The weather was uncooperative all day until two hours before the scheduled time. A last minute dash to the airport certainly paid off!”

