ADS-B functions, other enhancements added to Redbird flight sims

At EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019, Redbird Flight Simulations introduced Redbird Corvus, which enables electronic flight bag (EFB) connectivity across its line of training devices by providing data akin to that of an ADS-B receiver.

In addition to representing own-ship position of simulated aircraft, Corvus also broadcasts attitude and heading reference systems (AHRS) information, as well as Traffic Information Services-Broadcast (TIS-B) data, according to company officials.

Select Flight Information Services-Broadcast (FIS-B) functionality, such as weather and airspace information, are currently in development and will be available in future updates, officials add.

Redbird’s CRV flight sim.

The company also revealed updates to its operating system, Redbird Navigator.

Now, using the Navigator Instructor Station, instructors are able to schedule failures for a specified time in the future, officials report.

Additionally, repositioning aircraft has been simplified by automatically identifying nearby airports and runways, as well as waypoints.

The updates also add a new feature, Redbird Orbit, which allows pilots to explore the simulated environment to become familiar with new airports and training areas before flying into them.

Redbird Tracon, an application that enables instructors to oversee and control multiple simulator sessions simultaneously from a centralized interface, now enables scheduled failures and simplified aircraft repositioning. Since the beta debut of Tracon at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018, Redbird has upgraded the app in multiple other areas, including touch interaction, multi-gesture support, and the management of several aircraft types during the simultaneous use of different simulator models, company officials note.

The company also announced that the Redbird Cloud coming out of beta. This new feature allows customers to create and manage a single account to interact with Redbird’s entire suite of products, as well as third-party integrations, such as CloudAhoy and ForeFlight Logbook.

“A single source of truth for all your simulated flights, the Redbird Cloud powers valuable debriefing functionality, which makes it easier to view and evaluate any training session flown on a Redbird device — no matter if the session is conducted using Redbird’s Guided Independent Flight Training (GIFT) product, saved flight settings, or a free flight,” company officials said.