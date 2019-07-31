Young Eagles pilot tops 3,150 flights

Bob Epting of Chapel Hill, N.C., has flown Young Eagles for a quarter of a century — almost since the inception of the program in 1992.

He’s flown 3,150 Young Eagles flights, which ranks him No. 4 out of 55,000 volunteer pilots worldwide. Many of the children he’s flown are burn victims from local hospitals.

That’s why he was chosen as this year’s recipient of the 2019 Phillips 66 Aviation Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Young Eagles Leadership Award.

Bob Epting with his Piper.

“I am honored to receive this award for such a wonderful program. Every one of the kids I’ve flown is special to me,” said Epting. “I want to thank everybody at Phillips 66 and EAA for their support of this program. It really is a team effort, and I can think of a lot of people that deserve this award more than me.”

For more than 25 years, Phillips 66 Aviation has sponsored the EAA Young Eagles, an organization whose sole mission is to introduce and inspire kids in the world of aviation by providing kids between the ages of 8 and 17 their first free ride in an airplane. More than 2 million children have flown through the EAA Young Eagles program with the help of EAA’s network of volunteer pilots and ground volunteers.

“Bob’s an outstanding individual who’s committed to healing and inspiring others, and we’re fortunate he’s doing it through his love of aviation,” said Eric McMurphy, Sales Manager, General Aviation, Phillips 66. “On behalf of the aviation community, I want to thank him for his commitment to the EAA Young Eagles program and congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition.”

Bob Epting (left) accepts the award from Eric McMurphy.

Emotional Healing through the Power of Flight

During his time as a Young Eagles pilot, Epting established a partnership with the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, in which he regularly gave young burn victims their first ride in an airplane.

Epting saw firsthand the power that flight had on the burn victims’ minds and spirits, and the impact that had on their healing process, as they strived to live a normal life again.

Epting encouraged the kids to fly the plane themselves, using the metaphor that as they take control and fly his plane, they can take charge of their treatment and overcome their injuries. What seemed like an insurmountable task, suddenly became achievable with a little extra confidence and faith.

“Every one of these kids has left the airport thinking they can do something they never thought they’d do,” said Epting. “That’s incredibly important. It is in the belief that you can heal and live a normal life again.”

Today, the airport that accommodated those Jaycee Burn Center flights no longer operates those rides, but Epting has helped establish similar partnerships between other EAA chapters, airports, and local hospitals around the country.

Born with a Love of Aviation

Epting knew he wanted to be a pilot as early as 4 years old. He earned his pilot license in 1983, and since then, has logged 4,500 hours of flight, all in Piper Cubs, Piper Arrows, and RV-6 and RV-7 aircraft. He travels around the southeast for his work as an environmental lawyer and, of course, for fun. He especially enjoys turning kids into new pilots.

Epting’s Piper at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2019.

He shares his love of aviation with his twin brother, Jim, a retired lieutenant colonel and former executive officer of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

And although Epting’s an attorney by trade, he’s made a name for himself in the aviation world. In fact, he’s no stranger to receiving awards at Oshkosh. Epting received the Gold Lindy in 2015 for his restored 1946 Piper J3C-65, and in 2001, he received the EAA Young Eagles Humanitarian award.

“My brother and I don’t come from a family of aviators, but I’ve always had an instinct for sticks and rudders, even before I knew what they were,” said Epting. “I am truly honored to receive this award for something I’m so passionate about.”

Phillips 66 Aviation offers Young Eagles pilot a $1 a gallon avgas rebate to all Young Eagles volunteer pilots.

More than 4,000 pilots have used Phillips 66 avgas to introduce more than 2 million kids to the wonders of flight, Phillips 66 officials note.