FlyQ EFB 4.0 launches with visual logbook, analysis graphs and pilot network

Seattle Avionics has launched FlyQ EFB version 4.0 with post-flight technologies, including an integrated private network that connects pilots.

“Every pilot I’ve ever met loves to discuss their flights, keep track of them, and analyze them, yet these post-flight activities get little or no attention with other apps,” said Steve Podradchik, Seattle Avionics CEO. “For the past two years, we’ve been working on a whole new way to fill that void.”

“With FlyQ EFB 4.0, it’s now easy to keep track and discuss your flights and your friends’ flights, relive flights by playing them back in 2D and 3D, map airports visited, and analyze flight performance with beautiful graphs and tables,” he added.

FlyQ EFB 4.0’s post-flight features include four core elements:

Visual Logbook

FlyQ’s new Visual Logbook saves time by auto-generating entries from the built-in flight recorder. Pilots can also import logs from ForeFlight and MyFlightbook or manually create log entries.

FlyQ lists flights with visual images of the track and a single-line search system lets users select flights by specifying a date range, tail number, airport idents, name, or aircraft type.

Summary statistic such as flight time, distance, and hours spent as PIC and night flying are instantly generated. Users can also create even more detailed reports.

FlyQ v4.0 also uses a color-coded “heatmap” to show how often each airport has been visited and lets pilots tap to drill down and isolate just those flights.

The logbook may be exported as a simple CSV file for import into other systems.

Visual Analysis and Playback

FlyQ automatically performs a detailed post-flight analysis that generates graphs about every flight, according to company officials.

It includes a comprehensive integrated playback system so pilots can review any flight in either 2D or 3D (or both), control the playback speed, and jump to any point in the flight.

Flight data can be exported for analysis in other systems such as CloudAhoy, Google Earth, and more.

Floq Private Network

Floq (pronounced “flock”) is a private system that optionally connects pilots with their friends, flying clubs, instructors or students, corporate flight departments, and more. It shows where the connected pilots fly on a color-coded “heatmap” or in a list view.

Connected pilots can review each other’s flights in 2D and 3D, comment and ask questions about the flights, discover more about the destinations and flights, and share photos associated with each flight.

Floq is completely optional and pilots can select whichever privacy level they prefer, including keeping their flights strictly private.

Pilots have to specifically authorize other pilots to follow them and can revoke the privilege at any time. Individual flights can be marked as private even if a pilot chooses to generally share his or her flights.

CFI / Student Pilot Features

The Floq Network makes it easy for CFIs to follow their students’ flights, company officials note.

The new Endorsement feature makes it easy for a CFI to grant endorsements to students from the comfort of their own home or office (due to Floq) or directly from a student’s iPad/iPhone, officials add.

Students can run a report showing which endorsements they’ve earned and print them for inclusion to a printed logbook. Similarly, CFIs can run a report showing the endorsements they’ve granted.

High-time pilots

“High-time pilots will appreciate the detailed graphs and tabular analysis features,” company officials said in a prepared release.

With these, pilots can look at performance for a specific flight or see how performance may have changed over the course of several flights or over several months, officials explained. FlyQ EFB 4.0 uses speed, altitude, and time to produce the tables and graphs.

Future releases will extend the app’s existing integration with data from several panel systems to access much more flight data, such as engine oil temperature, cylinder head and exhaust gas temperature, RPM, outside air temperature, and more. In this way, graphs and tables can be generated that could highlight engine or performance issues that change over time, officials said.

Pilots can upgrade or download a free 30 day trial from the Apple App Store.