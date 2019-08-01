New app helps pilots clear customs easier

Boeing has introduced a new app, Jeppesen Mobile QuickClear, which simplifies the international clearance process with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for pilots.

“Mobile QuickClear helps pilots manage the entire customs process in one place,” said William Ampofo, vice president of Business & General Aviation, Boeing Global Services.

This improves “their efficiency by enabling easier access to required clearance information,” he added.

Working with the Mobile Passport app, used by more than 7 million commercial passengers today, Mobile QuickClear securely collects passport information to relay it to the CBP agents via Mobile QuickClear for a seamless Advanced Passenger Information System manifest clearance process, company officials explain.

The launch of Mobile QuickClear expands the capability of the existing Mobile Passport app to include passengers of private aircraft. It is expected to reduce clearance errors and related consequences, such as fines or penalties, by up to 30%, officials claim.

The development of Mobile QuickClear received support from partners, including the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), to obtain pilot perspectives and feedback.

“Innovative applications like Mobile QuickClear are critical for the future of aviation,” said Mark Baker, president and CEO of AOPA. “Simplifying the international customs process will give more time back to pilots to focus on other tasks and enhance the flying experience.”