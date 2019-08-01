Power Flow doubles product line with acquisition of Leading Edge Exhaust Systems

Power Flow Systems, which provides high performance tuned exhaust systems, has doubled its product offerings with the purchase of the assets from Leading Edge Exhaust Systems, in Anchorage, Alaska.

Dane Wagner, founder of Leading Edge, passed away unexpectedly in December 2017, leaving the company dormant. A former competitor of Power Flow in the development of tuned exhaust systems, Leading Edge had an extensive product line with no overlap of the STCs developed by Power Flow, according to Power Flow officials.

“We are pleased to integrate Leading Edge’s well-regarded products into Power Flow’s established product line,” said Darren Tilman, president of Power Flow Systems. “Leading Edge offered high performance exhaust systems for several popular aircraft models for which Power Flow had no product. We are excited that we can now bring Power Flow’s reputation for documented performance enhancement and Customer Service to more aircraft owners.”

With the STCs and patents developed by Leading Edge, Power Flow will now offer exhaust systems for Cessna 180, 182, and 185 airframes, and all models of the Cessna 205 through 210 airframes with Continental six cylinder engines.

It also will begin servicing Piper Super Cubs and Super Cruisers. Owners of relevant models can find more information at PowerFlowSystems.com.

Power Flow moved all Leading Edge tooling and inventory to its headquarters in Daytona Beach in July and expects to begin shipping Leading Edge’s tuned exhaust systems by the end of the year, company officials said.